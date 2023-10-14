Keke Palmer’s story of learning about LeBron James will leave you shocked

LeBron James has been in the spotlight since he was in high school, as many people knew about him before he set foot on an NBA court.

Unfortunately, Keke Palmer was not one of those who knew about the NBA star, and the way she found out about him could leave a smirk on your face.

Palmer made an appearance on the show “The Shop,” where she relayed to James her first time hearing about him.

“When my little brother was a kid,” Palmer said on the show as James laughed.

“I don’t even know why. This is the first time that I had heard about you. He was like maybe two, three, he was really little, Palmer said. “We’d be playing games and stuff like that. You know you have a new name every time you play a game? He’d be like, ‘My name LeBron.’ I’m like, ‘The hell is LeBron?’ Every game we play, he like, ‘Call me LeBron.’ I’m like, ‘Who the h—- is LeBron?’ That was my introduction to you. I’m like, ‘Oh, okay, that’s why he wants to be LeBron.’ It was so funny, man!”

James had touched the lives of young children and adults throughout his career, but a three-year-old knowing who he is shows the influence he has in the world.