Stephen A. Smith lashes out at Jada Pinkett Smith for mishandling marriage

Jada Pinkett Smith has been the topic of conversation recently for revealing the status of she and Will Smith’s relationship, while also mentioning Tupac and the time that he proposed to her in prison.

There have been numerous podcasts and shows discussing the situation, and Stephen A. Smith was the latest person to offer his thoughts. Smith has never been a person to hold anything back that he feels strongly about, and he went on for more than five minutes on Jada.

Stephen A Smith begs Jada Pinkett Smith to spare Will Smith pic.twitter.com/wFgnRr9H7p — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) October 14, 2023

“Did you have to go and tell everybody? Why does everybody have to know,” Smith said. “Why? Why did everybody have to know? You didn’t tell everybody what you did while you were doing it.

“There wasn’t no porn movie. Wasn’t no X-rated movie. Why? Because it was none of our business. So, why talk about it? Keep it to yourself. And you keep it to yourself, not just because it’s yourself, but because there’s a man who loves you. Who married you. He deserve that? Seriously, he deserve that? Somebody gotta say that to Jada, plain and simple.”

Smith also mentioned the entanglement that Jada had years ago with August Alsina.

“I know he’s the friend of your son, who’s 21 years younger than you,” Smith said. “What you do is your business. Any woman who wants to be a cougar with a dude of legal age that is your business. But, the operative words are ‘your business.’

“Tell me anywhere biblically and scripture-wise where it encourages you to publicize your personal business for profit when it negatively affects your spouse.”