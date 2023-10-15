‌Football Legend Robbed On A Trip To London‌

By Deborah Migwi

An American Football Legend was robbed during a recent trip to London. Former NFL star Andre had his valuables last week in a hotel room in London, UK. He played for 15 seasons with Buffalo Bills.

The 59 years old legend was accompanied by his wife Theresa Reed to the UK tour to support Buffalo Bills team who had a match with The Jacksonville Jaguars in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Andre attended the game as a guest of honor, unfortunately while he was in an appearance un- identified person entered in the couple’s room and stole his Hall of Fame ring, jewelry, pairs of shoes, purses and the duo’s passports. “Sounds like people have been stealing stuff this week, as for me and Theresa someone in UK came into our room while i was at an appearance and stole my hall of fame ring, jewelry, shoes, purses, clothing and passports,” said Andre on X.

Famous Tower Bridge in London. Andre Reed was in attendance of Buffalo Bills match and The Jaguars in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London last week. Unknown person stole valuables from his room. GIAMMARCO BOSCARO/UNSPLASH.

“UK police are on it but it’s a sad world, we acquired emergency passports, feeling unsafe and violated, can’t even stay in hotels safely anymore, need to be better people,” added Reed.

Reed was born and raised in Allentown Pennsylvania, his career took off in 1985 to 1999, he played for 15 seasons with the Buffalo Bills and one season in 2000 with Washington Redskins, he played at the wide receiver. By the time he retired he was ranked the third in the league’s history, his 13 seasons with 9 consecutive with 50 plus receptions were exceeded by only one person Jerry rice at the time of his retirement.

“Reed made most of his career receptions over the middle where hard-hitting linebackers and safeties often lurked. He was really good at running the short route and turning it into a long gain, Jim (Kelly) loved it because it was an easy throw for a lot of yards. We all loved it because he could turn a nothing five-yard completion into a 65-yard touchdown. That’s what Andre’s gift was.” said teammate Steve Tasker.



Edited by Judy J. Rotich and Joseph Hammond