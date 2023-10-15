Jada Pinkett Smith said Tupac also suffered from auto-immune disease

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith has been at her provocative best this past week in advance of her debut memoir, Worthy.

Among the bombshells the Set it Off star has dropped on pop culture, Pinkett Smith said the late legendary rapper Tupac Shakur also suffered from alopecia.

Alopecia is an auto-immune disease where the subject suffers from massive hair loss.

Pinkett Smith, 52, first announced publicly on her defunct Facebook Watch show “Red Table Talk” that she suffers from the malady.

“I don’t think Tupac ever talked about the alopecia he suffered from,” she explained to People magazine for her cover story with the publication.

Pinkett Smith, who is tenuously married to Oscar-winning superstar actor Will Smith, said 2Pac’s disease began kicking in after his brutal arrest by Oakland police officers in 1991.

The All Eyez on Me rap icon filed a $10 million lawsuit against the Northern California but eventually settled $42,000.

“After he was in Northern California with the police officers that beat him up, he started losing his hair,” Pinkett Smith told People. “And his alopecia patterns were far more extreme than mine.”

Due to the rapper’s proclivity for outspokenness, Pinkett Smith said her soulmate would have eventually discussed his condition.

“I don’t think Pac ever talked about his alopecia, but he also looked really good with a bald head,” Pinkett Smith said fondly. “But that was during a time and during an era that you wouldn’t — he just wouldn’t talk about it.”