Mario makes an interesting revelation about his R&B Mt. Rushmore

Mario wants his flowers in the R&B world.

The singer was stopped by “TMZ” on Oct. 13 and was asked who is on his R&B Mt. Rushmore, and he had the perfect answer.

“Beyoncé, Michael Jackson, and me,” Mario said. He then gave an explanation of why he put himself on the list.

“I grew up listening to so many different types of music because of my mother and grandmother, so I have two generations of soul music, and great R&B that I grew up to,” Mario said. “My voice, I feel like I can do a little bit of everything.

“The fourth person would be Whitney Houston,” Mario said. “My Mt. Rushmore could go crazy.”

Mario has created a number of hits throughout his career, which include songs like “Let Me Love You,” “Crying Out For Me,” and “Just a Friend 2002.” He also participated in a Verzuz with Omarion, and many people thought that he was the winner of the contest.

Would you consider Mario to be on the R&B Mt. Rushmore?