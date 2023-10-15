Sexyy Red announces she’s pregnant

Hip-hop’s self-described “Hood’s Hottest Princess” has announced she is pregnant with her second child.

Sexyy Red indicated that she is expecting a child in a photo she shot with SZA on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.

In the photo carousel that she posted for her nearly three million followers on Instagram, Red is also seen cradling her growing baby bump before she performed with SZA in St. Louis.

Sexyy has not allowed her pregnancy to slow down her schedule or her appetite.

Recently, the 25-year-old St. Louis-born bandit whose real name is Janae Nierah Wherry opened up the BET Awards with Da Baby, Juvenile, and Mannie Fresh and performed a medley of her hit songs, “Pound Town,” “SkeeYee,” and “Shake Yo Dreads.”

This past Wednesday, Sexxy returned to her hometown and popped off with cuts like “Rich Baby Daddy” with SZA.

Sexyy Red and SZA performing ‘Rich Baby Daddy’ at SZA’s show last night in St Louis pic.twitter.com/OCpmJu9Hys — Drake Fan Page (@DrakeDirect_) October 12, 2023

Of course, fans weighed on Sexyy’s parental status with funny memes.

Sexyy Red is pregnant y’all pic.twitter.com/ruzviVcDEU — Killa Kenz 👾 (@itskillakenz) October 14, 2023