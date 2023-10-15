proclivity

Sexyy Red announces she’s pregnant

The St. Louis spitter provides evidence
Sexyy Red announces she's pregnant
Photo credit: Chelsea Alexandra for rolling out

Hip-hop’s self-described “Hood’s Hottest Princess” has announced she is pregnant with her second child.

Sexyy Red indicated that she is expecting a child in a photo she shot with SZA on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.


Sexyy Red announces she's pregnant

In the photo carousel that she posted for her nearly three million followers on Instagram, Red is also seen cradling her growing baby bump before she performed with SZA in St. Louis.

Sexyy Red announces she's pregnant

Sexyy has not allowed her pregnancy to slow down her schedule or her appetite.


Sexyy Red announces she's pregnant

Recently, the 25-year-old St. Louis-born bandit whose real name is Janae Nierah Wherry opened up the BET Awards with Da Baby, Juvenile, and Mannie Fresh and performed a medley of her hit songs, “Pound Town,” “SkeeYee,” and “Shake Yo Dreads.”

This past Wednesday, Sexxy returned to her hometown and popped off with cuts like “Rich Baby Daddy” with SZA.

Of course, fans weighed on Sexyy’s parental status with funny memes.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:
Also read
Watch this video
What's new
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
ENTERTAINMENT
CULTURE
NEWS
BUSINESS
HEALTH
VIDEOS
SPECIALS