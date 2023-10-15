Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce confirm their romance (video)

It has now been confirmed that the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce coupledom is more than a publicity stunt.

The musical and football superstars were seen showing PDA for the first time publicly as they entered Nobu before heading over to 30 Rock in Manhatten to appear on “Saturday Night Live.”

📹| Another video of Taylor and Travis in NYC today. Him helping her out of the car 🥺pic.twitter.com/ytD5HhKrq4 — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) October 15, 2023

Swift made a surprise appearance on “SNL” on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, where she uttered four words that made a profound impact on the crowd. The multi-platinum and multi-Grammy winner simply said “Once again, Ice Spice,” as the crowd erupted at the rising rapper’s introduction.

Traylor is in their #SNL era! ❤️ Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce both made surprise cameos on the show’s season opener. Travis popped up in a sketch spoofing the NFL’s Taylor obsession, while Taylor introduced musical guest Ice Spice! (📷: SNL) pic.twitter.com/J9DwjtNz95 — ExtraTV (@extratv) October 15, 2023

Ice Spice, 23, aka Isis Naija Gaston, was on the show with “SNL” alum Pete Davidson and Rema.

Pete Davidson, Ice spice, Rema, Taylor Swift and Travis kelce at the SNL #SNLPremiere pic.twitter.com/L9u4vVPXW9 — Wiztohfem Og (@wiztohfem) October 15, 2023

“TMZ” reported that after leaving Rockefeller Center, the couple rolled to Catch Steak for the “SNL” afterparty where observers told the publication the two were kissing at Catch and Travis’ arm was firmly planted around Taylor’s waist.

Kelce and Taylor stayed at the spot past 4 a.m.

No word if Swift will be at the Kansas City Chiefs’ next game on Oct. 22. They have a bye on Oct. 15.