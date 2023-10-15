proclivity

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce confirm their romance (video)

The singer and football superstars are not trying to hide anymore after privately dating for several months
Taylor Swift (Photo credit: Bang Media)

It has now been confirmed that the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce coupledom is more than a publicity stunt.

The musical and football superstars were seen showing PDA for the first time publicly as they entered Nobu before heading over to 30 Rock in Manhatten to appear on “Saturday Night Live.”


Swift made a surprise appearance on “SNL” on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, where she uttered four words that made a profound impact on the crowd. The multi-platinum and multi-Grammy winner simply said “Once again, Ice Spice,” as the crowd erupted at the rising rapper’s introduction.

Ice Spice, 23, aka Isis Naija Gaston, was on the show with “SNL” alum Pete Davidson and Rema.


“TMZ” reported that after leaving Rockefeller Center, the couple rolled to Catch Steak for the “SNL” afterparty where observers told the publication the two were kissing at Catch and Travis’ arm was firmly planted around Taylor’s waist. 

Kelce and Taylor stayed at the spot past 4 a.m.

No word if Swift will be at the Kansas City Chiefs’ next game on Oct. 22. They have a bye on Oct. 15.

