Jada Pinkett Smith has been a trending topic after her numerous interviews about her new book and her multiple confessions, including her relationship status with Will Smith.

Not only has she been a trending topic, but she’s also been the butt of numerous jokes, with many people criticizing her for airing out her business to the world.

Suge Knight’s son was one of the latest people to shade Jada on his Instagram. Suge Knight Jr. posted: “Tupac really dodged a bullet…..I mean he didn’t but you know what I mean.” The caption reads, “She could’ve been doing everything against his Will…. #tupac #jada”

Suge Knight's son trolls Jada Pinkett Smith after speaking on Tupac. pic.twitter.com/s9ckWcVm0i — No Jumper (@nojumper) October 15, 2023

Fifty joined in on the fun on his Instagram as well, posting a picture of Jada, and writing, “Alright enough is an enough FREE WILL SMITH! WTF is going on,” in the caption.