Blueface blasts his mom for comparing her bare butt to his girlfriend’s

Even when Blueface, Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis are not creating headlines with their routinely ridiculous theatrics and drama, leave it to the rapper’s mother to spark widespread disgust and derision.

Blueface’s mother, Karlissa Saffold, ignited a social media monsoon after publishing her bare butt on her IG account which she claims was an accident. She said she was sexting photos that were only meant for her husband’s eyes.

Once the nude photo sparked fireworks all over the internet, Saffold tried to come back and apologize to her fans and assure them that she was not flashing her body for “clout.”

Unfortunately, the damage was already done. The ensuing Twitter typhoon incited a backlash from Saffold’s son Blueface, her father, and her husband as well as a legion of disgusted fans.

In a conversation that Saffold posted on her IG story for her 125,000 followers, Saffold’s husband sounded irate about her “mistake.”

“What the f— is wrong with you?!” he roared at Saffold while she remained mostly silent. “Talkin’ bout you sent that s— to me. Motherf—–s callin’ me and s—. You sent that to a million motherf—–s!”

Blueface did not bark at his mother, but instead opted to mock Saffold’s “old lady” backside on social media.

Saffold did not appreciate her son’s humor at her expense. She subsequently responded with fire by poking fun at Blueface’s girlfriend’s reconstructed backside.

“Now I said it was an accident, but it look better than the one you spent yo life savings on,” she said on her IG Stories.

Blue’s mother is referencing Jaidyn Alexis’ BBL, which reportedly cost $30K, and that Alexis has previously sung about. Despite the fact that Alexis is clowned frequently for her altered physique, Blue is always there to defend Alexis.

The “Thotiana” rapper also called his mother “creepy.”

After a multitude of fans questioned the validity of Saffold’s mistake, with some suggesting that the mother bared her backside on purpose, Saffold retorted with anger.

A few other fans did come to Saffold’s defense, which she appreciated.