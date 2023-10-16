Like father, like son.

After selling 411K album units in the first week for his project For All The Dogs, Drake is standing on top of the music world, and now he’s taking a break.

It’s not for certain what he’ll do while he takes a hiatus, but there’s a good sense that his son Adonis may be ready to start his own music career at six-years-old. Drake teased a snippet of his son rapping at the end of his song “Daylight,” where Adonis says “Don’t talk to my man like that, I like it when you like it.”

On Oct. 15, it was revealed that it’s actually a full song after Drake posted it on his Instagram along with a music video. The video includes what may be considered the six-year-old’s friends, Drake, and NBA rookie Gradey Dick.

Drake son Adonis music video for his freestyle my man 😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/VPuVNJbW4A — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) October 15, 2023

In the caption of the post, Drake wrote “Happy birthday my son … MY MAN FREESTYLE OUT NOW.”

Throughout the freestyle, Adonis raps “I was waiting for this moment to arrive, I was driving in the car and I mash my car. I was playing on my iPad and I broke my iPad. I am going to my house, see my dad, I am saying hi to my dad and I have to go change. I’m playing basketball.”

If Adonis is looking to start his music career, he’s got the right people in his circle to ask for advice.