Gospel singer Maurette Brown Clark says “I See Good,” as she gears up for her fifth studio album after a six-year hiatus.

Her powerful voice continues to resonate over 20 years later with traditional gospel hits like, “Just Want to Praise You,” “It Ain’t Over” and “One God.” Clark is currently on a multi-city tour gearing up for her anticipated album He Loves Me releasing, Nov. 3.

In the meantime, the singer is dominating the gospel charts with “I See Good” on Billboard’s Top 20.

Clark spoke to rolling out to discuss her growth as a gospel artist and other topics.

How have you grown as an artist from some of your earlier music to now?

That’s a good question. Anthony Brown of Anthony Brown Group Therapy wrote that song for me. He wrote, “I See Good.” Anthony is the child that I didn’t have to birth. I love him so much. Anytime I go to him and ask if he has a song for me, he always comes back with a song that sings my heart. Such as “It Ain’t Over,” Sovereign God” and “I Hear The Sound (Of Victory),” those are all songs that he’s written for me. Songs that I’ve been able to sing and minister to people. “I See Good,” is another song like that.

He knows how I feel about pushing people and wanting people to be their best selves. What’s even better than me pushing people, is that God sees you and is pushing you into your destiny. The lyrics say, “Every time I look your way, I see good. Even though things may not be going the way you thought they should or the way you thought that they would, just know that God is still working. It’s working. It won’t be over until it’s good.”

How does it feel to have your single, “I See Good” on Billboard Top 20?

It does feel good. God is a promise keeper. He’s a promise keeper for all and he does what he says he will do. In this season he’s enlarging my territory. He keeps sending people to tell me that my next is better than what’s been. I’m like, “God, you’ve been real nice to me.”

The song was released a couple of months ago and it’s great to see it walking up the charts. When I started recording years ago, there were no gospel charts. We just knew what felt right and what we heard people sing all the time. After seeing the song being played, hopefully, it has impacted people. It is a blessing.