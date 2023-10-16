Jackson Mahomes shoots his shot at Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole

After NFL superstar Travis Kelce moved on from former girlfriend Kayla Nicole to begin dating singer Taylor Swift, Kelce’s teammate, Patrick Mahomes’ younger brother, made it known he’s ready to put his bid in with Nicole.

Jackson Mahomes boldly flirted with Nicole on Instagram after the online sports journalist posted a photo of herself wearing a backless black mini-dress. Mahomes wrote in all caps, “THAT GIRL,” in the comments section and added a fire emoji.

The younger Mahomes, 22, also supported Nicole when she responded to ceaseless trolling, primarily by Swift supporters called “Swifties,” a couple of weeks ago.

“It’s always been really important for me to use my platform, not to create division, but to elevate and unite women, Black women specifically,” Nicole said in a video at the end of September 2023.

“Dear Black girl, they may call you a traitor for falling in love,” Nicole continued. “You’ll hope the ones closest will protect you, but you will quickly find out that people don’t protect what they don’t value. They’ll say you’re too much, too provocative, too boisterous, too outspoken, and in the same breath, tell you that you aren’t enough. They’ll say you deserve the backlash and embarrassment. Because of your Blackness, you should have known better.”

Mahomes placed three black heart emojis in the comments section of that post.

Nicole and Kelce dated on and off for about five years. Still, the relationship officially ended in 2023 when Kelce told “The Pivot” podcast that he was once again an eligible bachelor.

Soon after, Kelce invited Swift to his NFL game in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sept. 24, sending shockwaves throughout the sports and pop culture communities. The Grammy-winning singer watched the game from the luxury suite high above the field while sitting beside Kelce’s mother, Donna.