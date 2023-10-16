Jada Pinkett Smith confirms 2024 return for ‘Red Table Talk’

Jada Pinkett Smith says that “Red Table Talk” will return in 2024.

The 52-year-old star confirmed that she would be reviving the talk show with her daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne “Gammy” Banfield-Norris after the series was canceled by Facebook Watch earlier this year.

“The ‘Red Table’ is coming back. We are in the works of a situation right now. So next year,” Pinkett Smith said in response to a fan’s question during a live-stream event on Oct. 14.

The “Gotham” actress explained that the show could not return beforehand as she has been occupied by work on her tell-all memoir Worthy while Willow has been busy with her music career.

“We could not do The Red Table while I was writing this book and while Willow was on her music journey,” she explained to Good Housekeeping and and TalkShopLive

Pinkett Smith — who recently revealed that she and husband Will Smith have been separated for the past seven years — also discussed how the inspiration for her book came when she was in a “dark place” in terms of her mental health.

“I just remember being in some of the darkest places and just feeling like nobody saw me. And there is nothing more lonely than not having anybody around you than can relate or see you,” she explained.

Banfield-Norris apologized for failing to notice her daughter’s inner turmoil.

“I have to tell you how much I love you. I just have to apologize to you again for not even seeing some of these moments when you were in such a state of depression and me not even understanding that,” she said.