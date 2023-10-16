K Camp says ‘Spin The Block’ EP is based on his real life

K Camp is tired of feeling like the victim, but he might “Spin The Block” if it makes sense.

The Atlanta rapper dropped his latest EP Spin The Block this year to share a slice of his life with fans. While his love life remains private, Camp has not been shy about vocalizing issues he had with former label, Interscope Records.

Some fans are not aware that Camp cut ties with the company to start his own label, RARE Sound.

Now as an independent artist, he’s focusing on releasing the music he wants, his partnership with TikTok and other entrepreneurial endeavors like his fashion brand, Shop4Float.

Camp spoke to rolling out about the inspiration behind his project, Spin The Block.

What’s your favorite song on the EP?

It’s hard to choose because I like all of them. I put all of the [songs] on [the EP] for a reason. “Spin The Block” was a favorite. I had fun making “Spin The Block” because we were all in the studio having fun. I co-produced it and cut the sample. “Even Steven” is probably my favorite. How I was feeling that day came out on that sample and it was crazy.

In relationships, do you “spin the block” because you want someone back or to traumatize them?

No, I’m not trying to traumatize anybody. I’m a little toxic, I have my ways, I talk my s—, and I stand on business. I have too much s— going on for me to try and go traumatize a girl. The “Do Not Disturb” is strong on my phone. I don’t want to be bothered. Why would I want to traumatize someone? Let’s talk about this, I am the victim. Let’s switch the narrative.

Has anyone ever tried to “spin the block” on you?

In a recent relationship, I did right about this person. Cut all my h— off. They were mad at me, but I had to do it because I wanted to be a good man. The girl couldn’t handle my lifestyle, so I had to call it quits. She didn’t like that, but I had to do what was best for me. I had to take care of my heart. The girl texted me saying I was evil and “f— me forever,” and I was feeling victimized. I was sad in my room under the covers crying. She was verbally abusing me and making me feel low. I told her, “I hope you find what you looking for because it looks like it’s hard for you to keep one.” I blew her a kiss and kept it moving. I don’t have time for that. I don’t traumatize; I get traumatized. After all of this, I was never going to talk to this girl again in my life. She recently texted me saying, “I hope all is well and I want the best for you.” Now, that’s toxic in my opinion. I am the victim.