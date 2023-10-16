Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign seeking distributor for their new album

Ye West and Ty Dolla $ign are seeking a partner to distribute their upcoming album.

The pair have been shopping the record around and are reportedly considering five different offers.

A source told Billboard that West “will make a decision soon” as the record is expected to be released in the next few weeks.

Too Lost, the music distribution and publishing company that launched in 2021 and represents West’s rights on YouTube, is reportedly one of the companies interested in distributing the album. Billboard reports that “some who’ve heard the music say is West’s best music in at least five years, since 2018’s Ye but companies are nervous about being associated with the controversial rapper’s previous antisemitic comments.

West and Ty Dolla $ign’s last collaboration was “Junya Pt 2” on his 2021 album, Donda but they have worked together numerous times since 2014. Before that, they worked together on Ty Dolla $ign’s “Ego Death” (2020) and on West’s “Everything We Need” (2019), “Real Friends” (2016) and “Only One” (2014).

Meanwhile, last month, West and Dr. Dre’s star-studded record Jesus Is King 2 fell victim to a leak. The jam-packed follow-up to West’s 2019 gospel LP has features from Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Travis Scott and Pusha T, 2 Chainz, Anderson .Paak, A$AP Ferg and Marsha Ambrosius. However, it’s largely made up of reworkings and remixes of the original songs, with West — who legally changed his name to Ye — adding a few verses.

Announcing the project on Twitter — now known as X — the “Jesus Walks” rapper wrote: “Jesus Is King is my first clean album. I used to spend all my time trying to make my beats be mixed as good as Dr. Dre. Who knew all I had to do was do an album for God and then Dr. Dre would start mixing my beats? Spend your time on God, and he’ll handle the rest.”

In October, it was reported that Def Jam had parted ways with the rapper and that his imprint G.O.O.D. Music was no longer associated with the label.

The “Good Morning” rapper lost his deal with adidas, was dropped by agents CAA, and had the likes of Balenciaga and Vogue magazine distance themselves from him due to a string of antiseemitic comments he made last year, including praising the “good things” about Adolf Hitler and declaring he wanted to go “death [sic] con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”