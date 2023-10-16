proclivity

Kelly Clarkson wants to write a song with Mariah Carey.

The “Since U Been Gone” singer accidentally snubbed the 54-year-old star when the “Hero” hitmaker made a 2018 appearance on “The Voice” as an adviser, and, having regretted her “stupid” gaffe ever since, Clarkson hopes she’ll get a second chance at a potential collaboration.


“She knows I adore her because I’ve run into her several times, and she’s probably got me on some security list to keep me away,” Clarkson said speaking on “The Tonight Show.”  “I did something stupid … She came on ‘The Voice,’  and we were working together, and sometimes I say everything that’s in my brain, and I shouldn’t do that.”

The “Stronger” hitmaker recalled how they complimented one another’s songwriting abilities but when Carey suggested they pen something together, Clarkson accidentally turned her down.


“I walked away, and my friends were like, ‘Do you realize you just told Mariah Carey ‘No?’ That’s not what I meant. I meant the best writing for me does not come out in that scenario. I’m usually alone. Any time you see my name on a song, I wrote it, usually, alone,” she explained with regret.

Host Jimmy Fallon then asked his guest: “You would love to write a song with Mariah Carey?

And she confirmed: “I would love to … I love you, Mariah Carey.”

The 41-year-old talk show host revealed the very first song she ever performed in front of people was Mariah’s “Vision of Love.”

“I would love to say I was brave and bold. I was just stupid. I just love the song,” she said.

