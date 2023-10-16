A night of timeless R&B magic: Raphael Saadiq and Tony! Toni! Toné! in Chicago

Raphael Saadiq and Tony! Toni! Toné! took the stage at The Chicago Theater on Thursday, Oct. 12, delivering a concert that will undoubtedly be etched into the memories of R&B aficionados for years to come. The Raphael Saadiq revisits Tony! Toni! Toné! Just Me and You concert was a masterclass in soulful entertainment, blending classics with contemporary hits in a seamless performance that left the audience begging for more.

The sold-out event kicked off with the infectious groove of “Tonyies,” setting the tone for an evening of pure musical ecstasy. “Little Walter” and “Baby Doll” followed suit, each track steeped in the unmistakable signature style of Tony! Toni! Toné!, their harmonies and instrumentals as tight as ever. The crowd was immediately transported to an era when R&B was at its peak.

A standout moment arrived with “Whatever You Want,” a slow-burning ballad that showcased D’Wayne Wiggins’s amazing songwriting skills. He sang just a few words of each verse as the audience carried the full weight of the song singing every word.

As the night progressed, the energy soared to new heights. “Dance Tonight” and “Let’s Get Down” had the audience on their feet, dancing and singing along with unbridled enthusiasm. Chicago’s own Isaiah Sharkey’s mesmerizing guitar solos and Tony Toni Toné’s infectious rhythm section were a match made in musical heaven, captivating the crowd at every turn.

Chicago reminded the Tony’s what town they were in when the House song “Follow Me” played during intermission; it was abruptly cut off so that the band could start the show again. Chicago fans kept singing “Follow Me” beautifully in unison. That moment encapsulated the spirit of a night filled with love and good music.

A true highlight of the evening was Saadiq’s solo performance of “Anniversary” and “Ask Of You.”His velvet-smooth vocals left the audience in awe, showcasing why he is considered a maestro of modern R&B. The concert reached its crescendo with an electrifying rendition of “Feels Good”

Rolling out, asked concertgoer Mindy Bryant what she thought of the evening. “This was the feel-good music that I missed. Hearing them perform “Anniversary” and “Just Me and You” was such a vibe. I had an amazing time and sang my heart out. I’m surprised I’m not hoarse right now, but I had a blast. This was definitely the concert of the year,’ said Bryant

In the end, the concert was a resounding success, a testament to the timeless appeal of R&B music and the unparalleled talent of the artists involved. This unforgettable evening will undoubtedly be remembered as a high point in the illustrious careers of Raphael Saadiq, D’Wayne Wiggins and Timothy Christian Riley aka Tony! Toni! Toné! and it will remain a cherished memory for every lucky soul who was in attendance.