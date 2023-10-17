How a cut fence and blue Challenger led to 4 Georgia inmates escaping jail

On the morning of Monday, Oct. 16, four Georgia detainees, including one charged with murder, escaped from a jail in central Georgia

Around 6 a.m., the jail staff noticed a break in the primer fence, and video revealed that the men had escaped through a window in a second-floor dayroom and cut the fence.

Video footage also showed a blue Dodge Challenger arriving outside of the fence at 3:30 a.m., and that someone appeared to be tampering with the fence. The person was seen leaving items inside the fence, as authorities believe the items were used by the inmates to help them escape.

4 inmates have escaped from the jail in Macon, Georgia. The men escaped through a damaged dayroom window and a fence and drove away in a blue Dodge Challenger that pulled up to the jail around 3 a.m. this morning. pic.twitter.com/pUJSulFGFu — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) October 16, 2023

The escapees were identified as 24-year-old Marc Anderson, 29-year-old Chavis Stokes, 37-year-old Johnifer Barnwell, and 52-year-old Joey Fournier.

Anderson was identified as a Black male with dreadlocks. Stokes is a Black male with short black hair. Barnwell is a Black male with braids, and Fournier is a White male with gray hair and blue eyes. He is the only one of the four escapees charged with murder.

Details about the escape are still unclear as to whether the inmates fled in the Challenger or on foot, and if they were still together.