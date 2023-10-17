Alabama A&M marching band will represent HBCUs at Macy’s Day Parade

It’s bigger than just another performance for the Alabama A&M Maroon & White Band. On Thanksgiving Day, at the world-famous Macy’s Day Parade, the Bulldogs are set to be the only HBCU marching band participating in the nationally televised event this year.

Recently, band director Carlton J. Wright, clarinet section leader Saniya Carr and senior Zion Williams spoke to rolling out about preparing for the event.

What was your reaction when you found out you were performing in the Macy’s Day Parade?

Saniya Carr: I was excited. The band always gets opportunities to go places, but when I heard, “You’re going to Macy’s,” I was like, “Man. New York? That’s crazy.” This will be great exposure for the band and all of us.

Zion Williams: I thought the same thing. Exposure gives us opportunities and allows those blessings to actually come forth toward the band world, and puts our name out there so everyone knows Alabama A&M is that Bulldog.

Carlton J. Wright: Well, for me, I found out a couple of months before these guys, I had to keep it a big secret. I was actually judging band performances down in Auburn, Alabama. I got a phone call and stepped out, and [Macy’s Day Parade creative producer] Mr. Wesley Whatley was on the other end and asked [if] we [were] ready to go to Macy’s and I almost lost it then, but I had to keep my composure. It was tough keeping [it] a secret from these guys because the story I told them … was that we were going to get a brand-new building. They believed that right up until the day of the [Macy’s] announcement. So that part was exciting.

What does music do for you?

ZW: Music is an escape for me. It just makes me throw all my emotions into playing and actually going for it. Performing in front of everyone just gives me confidence. It also helps build character. So yeah, that’s how it feels to me, it’s just an escape.

SC: I’m very passionate about the things that I do. Ever since I started playing clarinet, it was like, “OK.” Like you were saying, it’s an escape, but since I’m spending so much time and effort on this craft, I want to make the most of it. Just like I tell my section, I’m like, “Why are you here? You need to make sure that you’re here for a reason and that you’re putting your everything into what we’re doing.”

Mr. Wright, how important is it for arts to remain in schools’ curriculum?

CJW: It’s vitally important because the arts provide so many opportunities for students who may not have opportunities outside of the arts. Yes, there are sports activities, and after-school activities that go on after school in different locations, but for me, and I tell these kids, they’ll tell you all the time, we use band as a training ground for what they want to do for life.