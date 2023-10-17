Chrisean Rock and Lil Mabu diss Blueface and Wack 100 in new song (video)

If it wasn’t clear before today that Chrisean Rock and Blueface have moved on from one another, then perhaps the new diss single by Rock and Lil Mabu will confirm it.

Rock and Mabu just dropped a track and accompanying video called “Mr. Take Ya B—-” where Rock slams the father of her infant child and Mabu throws shade at reputed rap manager Wack 100.

Yes, the song is very busy.

Blue has since returned to the mother of his first two children, Jaidyn Alexis, while Rock claims in a cryptic IG post that she has connected with a mystery man.

Some of the bars of “Mr. Take Ya B—-” that Rock spits on wax goes like this:

F— Blueface, I had to find a new bae/

Yeah, aight, with my boo, f— what you say (F— what you say)/

I might put it in his face, ’cause he wanna taste/

This that newborn p—-, make my water break/

Haa, oh he think this broke is my f—-n’ water (Water)/

Gave birth to my kid, but I hate his father (His father)

Meanwhile, Wack 100 got wind of the diss track. He previously vowed to retaliate with receipts of Rock’s shenanigans if she ever put his name in her mouth again — even though it was Mabu who actually threw the shade at him in the song.

The drama between Wack and Rock, who had professed their disdain for each other years ago, intensified when Blue claimed his newborn son, Chrisean Jr., had a hernia and needed surgery. Wack chimed in to give his perspective on the situation and that irked Rock. She later clapped back back by calling Wack gay. Wack then fired off a stern warning to Rock:

Apparently, Rock wasn’t scared as she collaborated on the new scorching song where Wack is being disrespected.

Subsequently, Wack reportedly shared with DJ Akademiks Instagram direct messages where Rock was plotting to set up Blueface for a robbery while he was in Baltimore.

She allegedly said this about Blue: “his BM the reason why my tooth gone fr.” In other messages that Wack claims Rock wrote about Blueface, he claims that the person that Rock was secretly speaking with asked: “You be knowing where he at?” and instructed her to “Send dat drop of his crib I needs dat.”

It remains to be seen where this escalated beef between Rock and Wack will go.