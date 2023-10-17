Comedian DC Young Fly mourns his sister

Fans’ hearts are aching for beloved comedian DC Young Fly who has been beset with another tragedy on the heels of the other two losses he’s already mourning.

The 31-year-old star of “Wild ‘N Out” informed his 13 million Instagram followers that his sister has died. This comes after his cousin died in August and, of course, he lost his partner and the mother of their children, Jacky Oh, in May 2023.

“In a matter of a year I lost 3 people☹️,” DC penned. “My Kuzzin on last august my girl in may and my sister a couple days ago🤦🏽‍♂️.. u jus gotta stick through the mission knowin that GOD got u and he will grant you the strength …”

“The problems are still there he jus allowed u to get through it 🙏🏾,” he added while urging his followers to “stay prayed up” and “keep God first.”

DC, who is executive producer of the recently released movie Da’ Partments that was directed by rapper T.I., said that he often weeps when he retreats to his private place at home “all the time”over her unexpected death.

“We’re human, we’re emotional,” he during the funeral. “People want to see me cry. I’m just not going to record myself crying and show you I’m crying.

“I cry all the time. I’d rather show positivity and let people know that God is the greatest. I want to continue to show that God is keeping me uplifted and keeps granting me the strength.”