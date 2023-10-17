Drake is close to telling Michael Jackson to “Beat It.”

The Toronto rapper’s latest album For All the Dogs continues to climb the charts and is making history while doing so. The song “First Person Shooter” featuring J. Cole launched at No. 1 on the Billboard 100 songs chart.

With that accomplishment, Drake officially tied Michael Jackson as the male soloist with the most No. 1 songs in Billboard Hot 100 history. The rapper has now charted 13 songs at No. 1, something that hasn’t happened since Jackson achieved it with “You Are Not Alone.”

Drake and Jackson now share the fourth most No. 1 songs on the Hot 100, The Beatles hold the record with 20, followed by Mariah Carey with 19 and Rihanna with 14.

Ironically, Drake knew that he was close to tying with Jackson, and mentioned it in the “First Person Shooter,” song saying “What the f— bro, I’m one away from Michael, n—- beat it.”

This also marks the first No. 1 song for Cole. In an Instagram post, Drake celebrated the accomplishment by posting a picture of Jackson wearing an OVO label hoodie.