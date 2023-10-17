Justin Timberlake is reportedly eaten up over Britney Spears’ memoir

Justin Timberlake is reportedly being “eaten up” over his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears’ much-hyped memoir.

The “SexyBack” singer, 42, dated the “Toxic” performer, 41, for three years before they broke up in 2002 and he’s been married to actress Jessica Biel, 41, since 2012, with whom he has two sons.

“He’s very curious about what she’ll reveal from their relationship. It’s eating at him,” multiple sources told Page Six about his apparent fears over the release of Spears’ memoir The Woman in Me.

A recent report by Us Weekly said Spears’s book is set to go after Timberlake “hard.” But a publishing insider told Page Six the autobiography is “not a takedown” of anyone.

“This is Britney finally getting a chance to tell her empowering story, and it’s nothing more than that,” the insider added.

At the time of his break-up with the singer, Timberlake told Barbara Walters during an interview he had made a pact with Spears not to “say specifically why” they split.

When pressed about rumors Spears cheated on him, Timberlake didn’t try and deny them. “Honestly, we’re not perfect. I don’t judge anybody,” he replied.

Spears also refused to address the rumor when Diane Sawyer asked her in a TV chat what she had done wrong in her relationship with Timberlake.

The mother of two sons – who has been worrying fans by posting a series of knife-dancing videos on social media in the wake of her husband Sam Asghari, 29, filing for divorce from her said: “I think everyone has a side of their story to make them feel a certain way… and I’m not technically saying he’s wrong, but I’m not technically saying he’s right either.”

Timberlake was slammed by Spears fans when his chat with Barbara Walters resurfaced as part of the “Framing Britney Spears” documentary.

He issued an apology to his former flame amid the criticism, saying: “I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right.”

Timberlake also said on Instagram he had “failed” the singer despite his “respect” for her.

“I know this apology is a first step and doesn’t absolve the past. I want to take accountability for my own missteps in all of this… I can do better and I will do better,” he concluded.