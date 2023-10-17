Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Spotted Together, Fueling Romance Speculation

By Deborah Migwi

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted together for two consecutive days over the weekend, Sunday night being the second day. The speculated lovebirds were seen walking out from a dinner date holding hands.

Pictures have surfaced online with the duo holding hands in public for the first time, with Taylor was wearing a black, leather miniskirt, black heeled boots and a flowered top with pink roses. Travis wore a set of light yellow jacket matching with pants paired with a black t-shirt and white sneakers. They had earlier spent time together on Saturday night and made a surprise appearance in SNL show in NYC, they even attended an after-party until 4 a.m. paparazzi couldn’t get enough of their pictures. In one of the post Katy Perry left a comment, “I ship”, said Perry.

Time Square in New York City (NYC) where Travis and Taylor made a surprise attendance of SNL show on Saturday night. ANDREAS NIENDROF/UNSPLASH.

Last Sunday on 8th October football fans expected Taylor to show up in the match between Kansas City Chief’s and Minnesota Vikings, but were quickly disappointed after she failed to turn up. Three weeks ago, Kelce’s mother Donna was spotted sitting next to Taylor in a Sunday match. Talented American singer Taylor who is also a versatile songwriter is rumored to be in a romantic relationship with American professional footballer Travis Kelce who plays for Kansas City Chiefs.

“Seven words I thought I would never leave my lips career: Taylor is not in the game,” said Jim Nantz a commentator during the broadcast. During the match Travis Kelce’s sustained an ankle injury just before half time, he threw his helmet on the ground and quickly limped out of the field towards the locker rooms. He got his knee wrapped and returned to continue in the third quarter.

As their romance news continue to be the talk of town, their fans can’t get enough of the new couple and looking forward to see them together in future.

Travis Kelce, an American footballer plays for the Kansas City Chiefs and is one of the best tight ends in the NFL.

Edited by Judy J. Rotich and Newsdesk Manager