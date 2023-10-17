Bad sportsmanship: Terrell Owens hit by car after a pickup basketball game

On October 16, NFL Hall Of Famer Terrell Owens was hit by a car in Calabasas.

Owens was reportedly playing a pickup basketball game at a local court when he got into a disagreement with another man. Once the game was over, the man’s car struck Owens, but no injuries were reported.

Police say it’s unclear how many people were involved in the incident, and the investigation remains ongoing. Sgt. Maria Navarro of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said that once the suspect is apprehended, he’ll be charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

Owens has been involved in a number of previous incidents over the past year.

In November 2022, he was involved in an incident outside a CVS, where cameras caught him throwing a punch at a man outside the store after he was swung at first.

In August 2022, a woman accused Owens of driving recklessly and nearly running her off the road in his neighborhood in Florida.