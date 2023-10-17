Tyler Perry shares his story in ‘Maxine’s Baby’

Tyler Perry has one of the most inspirational stories of our time. His rise to fame includes not only unimaginable financial success, but he has generously and thoughtfully paid homage to the icons of the past such as Cicely Tyson and Sydney Poitier. His productions have featured A-list Black talent at rates they often don’t receive elsewhere and along the way he has birthed a new generation of Black actors. Perry tells his life story in the highly anticipated Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story.