Waka Flocka Flame throws his support behind Donald Trump

Another day, another rapper announces his endorsement of Donald Trump…

This time, it’s Atlanta rapper Waka Flocka Flame, who unabashedly supports the former president in his 2024 presidential bid despite facing four criminal indictments for various alleged crimes in multiple states.

On Monday, October 16, the “No Hands” rapper sent out a tweet that simply read “TRUMP2024.” He then shared a (possibly photoshopped) picture of himself standing next to Trump in front of the presidential seal, which he later made his profile picture on the app.

Trump, of course, is leading the Republican field of contenders for the GOP nomination by a wide New York State. If convicted on all counts, the 77-year-old Trump could face up to 70 years in prison.

Waka’s sudden support for Trump is a surprise, as he has been very outspoken in his disdain for the beleaguered politician.

During Trump’s first presidential campaign in 2015, Waka tweeted, “F— Donald J. Trump.” Shortly after, he gave reasons why he wouldn’t be voting for Trump during a Sirius XM interview, saying, “I’m not voting for Donald Trump because he’s for money. In a time like this, we need somebody that’s for the people, and Trump is definitely not for the people.”

In 2017, Waka even went so far as to wipe his butt with a Trump jersey that a fan brought to his show.

However, Waka seemed to do a complete 180 on his anti-Trump stance in 2021 when the Trump administration honored him with a lifetime achievement award for his humanitarian efforts in the community shortly before leaving office in January of that year.

After being awarded for his volunteer work with the Chicago-based non-profit “Daughter of Destiny,” Waka can be seen in a viral clip being presented the award by Pastor Apostle Dr. Bridget Outlaw and giving thanks to Trump.

“I just want to thank President Trump for recognizing me,” he beamed. “I wanna thank Bridget and just everyone who [loved] me with enough love back and [did] everything that I’ve wanted to do that was generous.”