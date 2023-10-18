5 projects we think deserve Grammy nominations

It’s that time of year again!

Well almost.

Those not necessarily privy to the inner- workings of the music industry may not know it, but something called Grammy consideration time is upon us. Much like when hopeful candidates in a political election start making the rounds trying to drum up support to make the final ballot, music industry companies are reaching out to voting members of the Recording Academy and campaigning via paid ads and social media posts to receive Grammy nominations.

Even Drake is back in the spirit of the season, recently ending his brief boycott and submitting his and 21 Savage’s collaborative album, Her Loss for consideration for both Best Rap Album and Album of the Year.

Sometimes it’s a political game and some deserving projects are overlooked. They can only make a limited number of nominations per category so usually there is always someone or some fan feeling like their favorite was left out. One artist that we’re sure won’t get left out is everyone’s favorite, Beyoncé. Her landmark opus, Renaissance, is expected to dominate, and hopefully land that elusive Album of the Year award.

We took a look at a few gems, both under the radar and mainstream, that were released during the eligibility period of Oct. 1, 2022 to Sept. 15, 2023 that we would vote to receive nominations if we could.

Best Audiobook, Narration and Storytelling Recording – “The Rhythm of Time” by Questlove with S.A. Cosby and narration by Keylor Leigh : A heartwarming story about best friends Raheem and Kasia whose curious inventive minds lands them in a time-traveling government agency entangled mess. The story takes us back to the ’90s and tugs on our sentimental longing for “back in the day.”

Best Gospel Performance/Song – “Look At God” by Koryn Hawthorne: This soul-stirring track from the Gospel powerhouse is a mid-tempo gem with just the right amount of bounce. As catchy as the groove is, even more important is the always-on-time message that can get you through an inevitable storm in life.

Song of the Year – “Kill Bill” by SZA: Obviously very dark in subject matter yet hypnotizingly whimsical and head nodding, this SZA track was an immediate standout from her beloved sophomore album, SOS, that fans seemed to immediately gravitate to.

Best New Artist – Ice Spice : C’mon she’s like….EVERYWHERE. Seriously did you catch her on “Saturday Night Live?” She’s literally everywhere.

Best Rap Album – Sundial by Noname: Long shot we know, but she checks all the boxes. A style and flow completely her own? Check! Witty yet playful and still meaningful lyrics? Check! Dope classic rhythmic beats you can ride to? Check! But again … long shot we know!

We’ll see what’s what when Grammy nominations are announced on Nov. 10 with the award ceremony and night to follow on Feb. 4, 2024.