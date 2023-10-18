Chrisean Rock raves about her new man, wants another baby ASAP (video)

Chrisean Rock said she has found “the perfect” new man and she wants to have a baby with him expeditiously.

Rock, 23, was full of giggles as she shared her new fortune with her five million Instagram followers.

“So, I got this new n—-, right? Let me talk about him,” Chrisean began. “He’s just too good to be true. Like, he’s perfect. He don’t got social media.”

Here’s the part of her post that left Chrisean fans befuddled. “And if he do, he got a little Twitter. But he lowkey on there and don’t post. And then he made an Instagram to stalk me. I made all these big ol’ plans because I really like him. He’s really sweet. But I’m just like, I wish I could show y’all what’s on my phone. Hold on. He’s so sweet y’all. He’s so nice to me. And respectful as f—. I must be a real toxic b— because, what? […] I was telling him I wanna have a baby ASAP. But then — oh my God, I wish I could tell y’all.”

As most of pop culture is aware, Chrisean gave birth to her first child, Chrisean Malone Jr., in September 2023. The father of the child, Blueface, has broken up with Chrisean and has moved back in with the mother of his first two children, Jaidyn Alexis, despite the fact that Chrisean and Blueface star in the wacky reality show, “Crazy in Love” on Zeus.

Fans are concerned because they believe Chrisean is ricocheting all over the emotional spectrum these days due to the arrival of the newborn and the breakup.