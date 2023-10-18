Jeannie Mai removes the name Jenkins from her Instagram account

When TV personality Jeannie Mai said she needed to take a hiatus from social media and “disconnect” from the world in order to heal, she wasn’t kidding.

At this point, while the legal process is perfunctory and a formality, Mai seems to have already divorced herself emotionally from Jeezy.

Mai, 40, has given the strongest indications yet that the dissolution of her marriage to rap icon Jeezy, 46, is irreversible.

As the former “The Real” co-host, 44, embarks on the new chapter in her life and in front of the cameras, the new “Raid the Cage” co-host removed the name “Jenkins” from her three million-strong Instagram account. Jeezy’s real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins.

“Raid the Cage,” meanwhile, premiered on Oct. 13 on CBS and Paramount Plus and co-stars Damon Wayans Jr., the son of the comedy legend of the same name. According to ComingSoon.net, The game show features two teams competing to win prizes by raiding a giant cage stuffed with merchandise. Teams can earn extra time by answering trivia questions, and the team with the highest total dollar value of prizes at the end of the game wins.

Fans discerned Mai’s altered Instagram title and quickly commented on it.

“Hahaha, she took the last name off. lol. Good for you,” said one commenter.

While another submitted, “Oooh dropped that jenkins on the name real quick.”

Another supporter noted her ring finger is also now vacant of bling. “No wedding rings 🔥🔥🔥 yasssss !!! You killing it.”

A fourth person noticed the absence of both: “I’m glad you dropped your last name and the ring. I send you healing energy. Go get Hunnay!!!