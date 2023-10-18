Kevin Porter Jr.’s ex-girlfriend and former WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick says that the former Houston Rocket didn’t hit her at a New York City hotel in September 2023 which led to his arrest.

On Oct. 17, Gondrezick told the New York Post “he never balled up his fists and hit me. And he definitely didn’t punch me in the face numerous times. That is a lie. I don’t have any injuries to support that.”

Porter was arrested for the alleged attack and charged with multiple felonies, including assault and strangulation, but prosecutors dropped one of the assault charges on Oct. 17 due to insufficient evidence.

Prosecutors said that Gondrezick told cops that Porter hit her multiple times with a closed fist, which left an inch-long gash above her eye. He then allegedly squeezed her neck forcefully with his hands, which caused her to have difficulty breathing, redness and bruising to her neck, and substantial pain.

Gondrezick said that prosecutors didn’t wait to interview her before they released details of her injuries.

“It happened very fast, not to the degree of what was reported,” Gondrezick said. “And it was an argument that occurred in the room for not even 1o seconds.”

On Oct. 17, Porter was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder.