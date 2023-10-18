Kimberly Hollingsworth, Ed.D., is pioneering educational excellence

Kimberly Hollingsworth, Ed.D., a seasoned leader with 25 years in higher education, currently presides as president of Olive-Harvey College. Her expertise shines in the Roseland/Pullman community, embodying educational excellence. In an interview with rolling out, she discusses her leadership, the merits of City Colleges, and her vision of success.

Describe your leadership style.

The leadership style that resonates with me is “transformational.” A transformational leadership style is crucial for college presidents because it fosters innovation, inspires positive change, and cultivates a sense of shared vision among faculty, staff, and students. I am very intentional about setting high standards, encouraging creativity, and promoting continuous learning. Leading in this fashion drives institutional growth and allows for the college to adapt to an evolving educational landscape. It is important for leaders to empower others and build strong relationships to enhance collaboration and navigate complex challenges head-on.

Why are the City Colleges of Chicago a good choice?

The value proposition that the City Colleges afford prospective students is second to none. I always highlight my top three reasons why CCC is a sound academic choice:

Affordability – City College’s tuition is affordable and less than many of the other Chicagoland community colleges. With the rising cost of college attendance, City Colleges is a great option if you want a high-quality, low-cost education. High demand, high wage program offerings – CCC offers degree and certificate programs that lead to high-paying careers and articulate to most 4-year colleges and universities. Quality instruction by best-in-class faculty – CCC faculty are renowned scholars, many holding terminal degrees in their respective disciplines.

What is the most valuable lesson you have learned about leadership in your current position?

The most valuable lesson I have learned about leadership in my current position is that relationships matter. Good working relationships build trust and collaboration amongst the team, which in turn fosters collaboration and open communication. I have worked hard to create positive relationships that inspire my team to be more motivated and committed to the College’s goals. People are more likely to go the extra mile for a leader they respect and have a good working relationship with, and [who] feel like the valued team member they are.

What does success look like?

In the context of my current role, success is equitable outcomes for students. Success is synonymous with student achievement: increased retention and completion rates, higher transfer rates, and positive student learning outcomes are indicators of success. Ensuring students have access to a quality education that prepares them [either] to continue their education or enter the workforce.

Success is innovation and adaptation. A successful leader must embrace innovation, whether it’s through modern teaching methods, technology integration, or responding to changing industry demands. My ability to adapt to evolving trends ensures that the college remains relevant.

Success is an inclusive environment that welcomes students and staff from diverse backgrounds, fostering a culture of respect and understanding.

Success is being able to provide the requisite resources so that the entire college community is able to meet their goals, no matter how small or large.