Mase’s hilarious response to Mikey Williams quoting Rylo after court appearance

Mase gave a candid response when he learned what a basketball star posted on Instagram after a recent court hearing. On his sports show “It Is What It Is,” co-hosted by Cam’ron and Treasure “Stat Baby” Wilson, Mase provided words of encouragement to the 19-year-old guard, who faces five charges of assault with a weapon and one count of firing into an occupied vehicle. He could be sentenced to up to 28 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

Williams is a University of Memphis recruit, coached by Penny Hardaway. He is currently enrolled and taking classes online while remaining on the men’s basketball roster, but he can’t use the program’s facilities or participate until the case is resolved, the program announced.

“It’s crazy, it’s really crazy,” Mase said. “Mikey, we hope you really get past this so you can go down there with Penny.”

Wilson then told Mase about Williams’ latest Instagram post. Williams took a picture of a news report showing him in the courtroom.

“Say Da Judge n D/A fw his head just stay a float,” Williams’ caption read, followed by an emoji of a man kneeling, a cross, a white heart and tagging Rylo Rodriguez, an artist signed to rap superstar Lil Baby. The song Williams referenced from Rodriguez was “Ah Never Be The Same.”

“He going to jail,” Mase said once Wilson read the lyrics to him. “This is not where you quote Rylo. Yo, this is the beginning of the trial! Mikey, you are wylin’, this is not where you quote Rylo. You’ve got to be quoting Marvin Sapp, ‘Never Would’ve Made It,” all of that. This is not where you do all of that.”

Cam’ron continued to crack up.

“Quote Taylor Swift,” he continued. “If at first you don’t succeed, dust yourself and try again. More inspirational. Come on, Mikey. You’re making it hard for me. You’re making it really hard for someone to stand in his corner doing that. Rylo.”

Cam’ron then added his reaction.

“This n— talking about the judge and DA, before the trial starts, is wild, man,” Cam’ron said.