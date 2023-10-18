An Oklahoma man was arrested after he was caught sleeping in the ceiling of a convenience store.

On Oct. 16, it was reported that 41-year-old Phillip Hickman was caught sleeping in Braum’s Ice Cream and Dairy Store in Norman, Oklahoma on Sept. 9.

Employees called the police around 6 a.m. to report a possible robbery after they saw that the tiles on the ceilings had fallen off and the camera system was damaged.

The police then arrived and found Hickman, a homeless man, inside the building.

Bodycam footage shows the video of the firefighters going up the ladder to get access to the man in the ceiling.

“The guy is laying in the rafters, we can’t get him to move or do anything,” one of the firefighters said. “We got no idea how to get him down.”

Hickman eventually came down shirtless, wearing only jeans and a hat, and he was arrested for breaking and entering and malicious injury to property charges. It’s unclear how he got into the building with there being no signs of forced entry.