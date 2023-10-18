NBA legend Paul Pierce’s luxury SUV getting repossessed

Boston Celtics icon Paul Pierce is reportedly in arrears on his payments for his luxury whip and the bank has filed to get the vehicle back.

According to the court documents obtained by The Blast, the Hall of Fame NBA forward, 46, owes more than $90,000 on a Range Rover that he allegedly stopped making payments on nearly a year ago.

And here’s the kicker: the publication states that JPMorgan Chase Bank wrote in its complaint that it doesn’t even want Pierce to pay off the SUV. The bank simply wants to come get the vehicle from Pierce and then dust their shoulders off with the former basketball star who is nicknamed “The Truth.”

JPMorgan’s legal team stated that Pierce acquired the Range Rover in 2019 after entering a “Closed-End Motor Vehicle Lease Agreement.”

However, toward the end of 2022, the bank claims Pierce just stopped making payments and, “As of July 18, 2023, the unpaid principal balance of $91,459.55 is due and payable to Chase from Defendant.”

Further along in the complaint, the bank wrote that “Chase has demanded possession of the Vehicle from Defendant. Defendant has not surrendered the Vehicle.”

With Pierce’s post-playing fortune estimated at around $50 million, the reason for the alleged nonpayment and subsequent legal filing may be mystifying to fans.

This is not the first time a creditor has had to dispatch their legal hounds after the Los Angeles native, the publication states. Back in 2019, a creditor placed a lien on Pierce’s marijuana business and home in San Bernadino, 60 miles east of his hometown, after he reportedly failed to pay back a $160K loan.

Pierce also made the news recently for saying his career paralleled LeBron James’ and that he believes he was better than Dwyane Wade, two thoughts that were resoundingly bashed by NBA fans and pundits alike.