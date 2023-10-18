After two decades of dominating the hip-hop scene and 11 studio albums later, T.I. has announced his final project is on the way, K— The King. In an interview with “We in Miami Podcast,” the rapper opened up about his decision to retire from music and who the album will be dedicated to.

“It’s time to evolve beyond my career as a rapper. I think there are a lot more people who are carrying the torch and pushing the culture forward,” T.I. said. “I’m working on my final album, K— The King. This is breaking news.”

During an interview with We In Miami Podcast #TI mentions he is done with music and will be dedicating his last album to his late best friend #BigPhil#TPRMediaGroup#TheProgressReport pic.twitter.com/ns7HPjUJpE — The Progress Report Media Group (@TPRMediaGroup) October 17, 2023

Throughout his career, T.I. has captivated listeners with his introspective lyrics and raw-trap sound. While he did not discuss any collaborations on his final album, the “Jay-Z of the South,” revealed who inspired the project.

“In a conversation I was having with my partner, Big Phil, who’s no longer with us. God bless him. I always told him this was going to be the title of my last album,” he shared on the podcast.

The Atlanta-based rapper also discussed conversations he had with his predecessors approving the album name earlier in his career, such as OutKast, Scarface, Goodie Mob, 8Ball & MJG and EGK.

“They were all with. They said different s— though. I remember talking to Scarface and he said, ‘Man I don’t want to be king, you can have that.'”