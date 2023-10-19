2023 Walmart HBCU Black & Unlimited College Tour is empowering futures at HBCUs

Walmart is known for its continuous demonstration of commitment to diversity, education, and community, and this fall they are embarking on an incredible empowering journey with HBCUs.

The “Walmart HBCU Black & Unlimited College Tour” promises to be an inspiring initiative that amplifies the importance of historically Black colleges and universities while delivering tangible support and resources to students and institutions. This groundbreaking tour kicked off Oct. 10 and goes through Oct. 21, and will visit four distinguished HBCUs: Central State University, Virginia State University, North Carolina Central University, and Mississippi Valley State University.

The participating HBCUs:

Central State University | October 10 : Located in Wilberforce, Ohio, Central State University has been a pillar of the HBCU community for over 130 years. Known for its rich history and academic excellence, Central State has been a driving force in producing outstanding Black leaders.

: Located in Wilberforce, Ohio, Central State University has been a pillar of the HBCU community for over 130 years. Known for its rich history and academic excellence, Central State has been a driving force in producing outstanding Black leaders. Virginia State University | October 12 : Nestled in Petersburg, Virginia, Virginia State University has a long tradition of fostering academic excellence, research, and leadership. It’s an institution committed to nurturing the dreams and aspirations of its students.

: Nestled in Petersburg, Virginia, Virginia State University has a long tradition of fostering academic excellence, research, and leadership. It’s an institution committed to nurturing the dreams and aspirations of its students. North Carolina Central University | October 18 : Situated in Durham, North Carolina, North Carolina Central University boasts a stellar record in educating African American scholars and leaders. It has consistently been a center for promoting diversity and academic excellence.

: Situated in Durham, North Carolina, North Carolina Central University boasts a stellar record in educating African American scholars and leaders. It has consistently been a center for promoting diversity and academic excellence. Mississippi Valley State University | October 21: Located in Itta Bena, Mississippi, Mississippi Valley State University has been a source of empowerment and innovation for its community. MVSU takes pride in its commitment to enriching the lives of students.

The primary mission of the 2023 Walmart HBCU Black & Unlimited College Tour is to empower HBCU students who deserve to be known by providing resources, mentorship, and exposure to the endless opportunities within their reach. Walmart, as a global retail giant, understands the power of education, scale, and the significance of HBCUs in nurturing talent and leadership within the Black Community. The tour is designed to supercharge the unlimited potential of young Black students by providing them with access and tools to write their own legacies and spotlight their schools.

Walmart’s commitment to each of the four participating HBCUs goes far beyond just a visit. The program offers the following to each school:

Experiential Mobile Studio Activation : Each university will receive a state-of-the-art mobile studio activation featuring panel discussions, inspiring guest speakers, and engaging workshops. These sessions will cover a wide array of topics, from career guidance to entrepreneurship and personal development. The activation will also include a partnership with the Early Careers team on resume help, how to find internships and more.

: Each university will receive a state-of-the-art mobile studio activation featuring panel discussions, inspiring guest speakers, and engaging workshops. These sessions will cover a wide array of topics, from career guidance to entrepreneurship and personal development. The activation will also include a partnership with the Early Careers team on resume help, how to find internships and more. DJ and Entertainment: To add a vibrant and energetic atmosphere to the tour, a DJ will be present at every location. This not only adds excitement but also fosters a sense of community and celebration.

To add a vibrant and energetic atmosphere to the tour, a DJ will be present at every location. This not only adds excitement but also fosters a sense of community and celebration. Resume Building and Internship Help: A crucial component of the tour is assisting students in building competitive resumes and offering guidance on securing internships. Walmart will provide expert-led workshops on resume building and the internship application process.

A crucial component of the tour is assisting students in building competitive resumes and offering guidance on securing internships. Walmart will provide expert-led workshops on resume building and the internship application process. Highlighting Campus Passion Projects: One special component of the tour is to spotlight the voices and passion projects of students on campuses that don’t get as much shine. This tour will shine that spotlight on the creativity of HBCU students who deserve to be known. Specifically, it will showcase entrepreneurial endeavors for on-campus students in fields such as beauty, photography, and videography. Students involved in these endeavors will have a platform to display their skills and gain exposure to a broader audience.

The 2023 Walmart HBCU Black & Unlimited College Tour represents a pivotal moment in the journey towards educational and professional empowerment. Walmart is making a significant contribution to the future of the Black community and the HBCUs that have long served as the bedrock of this community’s progress.

This tour is a beacon of hope, education, and opportunity, demonstrating that when the private sector joins forces with academic institutions, remarkable achievements can be realized.

For more information and to shop HBCU swag, Black-owned businesses, and more visit Walmart.com/BlackAndUnlimited.

