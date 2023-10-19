Gucci Mane and T.I. end their long-standing beef live on stage

And just like that …. Gucci Mane and T.I.’s decade-long beef is no more.

On a beautiful night in Atlanta that began with Gucci being honored with a proclamation from the Atlanta City Council declaring Oct. 17, 2023, as “Gucci Mane Day,” rap fans filed into the Tabernacle for the “Icy” rapper‘s performance in celebration of the release of his new double album, Breath of Fresh Air.

In a moment that caught everyone by surprise, Gucci brought out T.I. to perform and even had a brief conversation in front of the shocked audience and shook hands as Tip shared with everyone that he has nothing but “love and respect” for the “Lemonade” rapper.

Gucci later shared the moment with his 17 million plus followers via Instagram Stories where he can be heard on the video telling the crowd he “wanted to do something special for the city” before dropping the beat to Tip’s hit “24’s.” “Much respect @Tip,” Gucci wrote.

Fellow Atlanta rap titan Killer Mike rejoiced in the moment, adding the comment, “God Bless Atlanta! These two men are setting a beautiful example!”

The drawn out beef between the two began in 2012 because of T.I.’s relationship with Gucci’s sworn enemy at the time, Jeezy, whom he would eventually make amends with in 2020.

“No Disrespect to Clay but if Tip wanna get into it he can,” Gucci wrote in a tweet at the time, right before dropping a Jeezy diss track called” Truth” in which T.I. caught a couple strays.

When asked about being called out on the song in a interview with Hot 197.9, T.I. made it known that the only thing he was focusing on was money.

“Man, I got the money in mind. I got the sights set on a big sack with a lot of money in it, man. I’m talkin’ like multimillion-dollar conglomerate type stuff. Anything that’s not of that nature and understanding, I don’t really see it. So I really don’t know what you’re asking me about,” T.I. said.

In 2018, Gucci fanned the flames once again by proclaiming that it was he that invented trap music. Of course, T.I., the artist behind 2003’s platinum album, Trap Muzik, had some thoughts on the matter and swiftly responded on Instagram.

“Ok,so…. AGAIN for the slow ones in the back… August 19th,2003 Birth of Trap Muzik & Only fools dispute facts!!!” he chided. “FOH wit that Christopher Columbus a–… ‘Look what I discovered, even though they was already here a– s—!!!!’ WITCHO GOOD CAPPIN A–,” T.I. wrote.

The beef all but tapered out shortly thereafter with Tip and Jeezy even ruminating on what it would take to end their respective beefs with Gucci on T.I.’s “expediTIously” podcast in 2020.

“There’s a third member of the Mount Rushmore of trap music that [n]either one of us don’t really speak to or mention that much,” Tip tells Jeezy. “What do you think is necessary to bring that s— together, if anything. And I understand we dealing with somebody that’s temperamental themselves and our s— that we got with us versus their s— that they got with them makes it extremely problematic. But in the best case scenario, how could that s— happen?”

We’re glad these brilliant Black men reconciled.

Gucci Mane’s new album, Breath of Fresh Air, is out now and available on all digital steaming platforms.