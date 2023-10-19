After filing for divorce from Jeannie Mai in September 2023, Jeezy has broken his silence.

On Oct. 19, the Atlanta rapper released a statement about the divorce, saying that it was not an easy choice to make.

“The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart,” Jeezy said. “Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart. Our beautiful daughter is the best gift from our relationship and I am committed to assuring she feels the love and stability she deserves. During this period, I kindly request that you respect our family’s privacy as we focus on healing.”

Jeezy stated in the divorce files that their marriage was “irretrievably broken” with “no hope for reconciliation” and that they were “currently living in a bona fide state of separation.”

Mai recently removed the name “Jenkins” from her Instagram account. Days prior, Mai opened up for the first time on Instagram in a post that said, “Sometimes, you need to take a break and disconnect to heal.”