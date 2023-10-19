K Camp’s journey from Interscope to independence

Hip-hop artist K Camp has embarked on an incredible journey, transitioning from being a major label artist with Interscope Records to carving out a successful independent rap career. Under the Interscope label, he released popular songs like “Cut Her Off,” featuring 2 Chainz, and “Comfortable.” K Camp’s decision to go independent in 2020 has allowed him to take full creative control of his music through his label, RARE Sound.

His journey serves as an inspiration to aspiring artists to forge their own path in the music industry. Camp visited rolling out to provide tips for aspiring artists.

What was your experience like as an artist signed to a major label?

It has its ups and downs. At first, it was great. It’s always great for a new artist in a new building, when everyone is showing you love and pops up at your video [shoots]. After a while, it turned into a business and a job. I was still having fun being creative in the studio, doing what I had to do, but as far as relationships, some people get fired in some buildings. It’s business at the end of the day, so this isn’t anything new but we can skip all of that. That’s in the past. I don’t give a f— about that anymore, honestly. I do, but I don’t. That s— brings back trauma.

What has your journey been like as an independent artist?

The independent journey is pretty much the same thing. Just massaging relationships and making sure you have people in place to execute the vision that you’re trying to put together. Of course, it’s a lot more risks, a lot more money involved and you have to play a “big boy” role, but I’m not new to it because when I was with Interscope I was putting my money up too. I’ve been putting my money up my whole career, so the transition wasn’t [hard] because I’ve been doing it. It’s fun because [there’s] more free-range. I can drop when I want to.

The last EP we dropped independently “Spin The Block” was on there. We recently got the record cleared after six months. If I was with Interscope, they probably would have gotten it cleared in about three weeks to a month, but business is still intact. I have a strong legal team, accountants and publishers. I have my own label, RARE Sound. It’s a lot of work, but it gets done.

What is your advice to aspiring artists who feel overlooked?

Keep working and keep God first. If one lane isn’t working, finesse another lane until another lane opens up. If you are an artist and they’re not paying attention, go write for somebody or do background vocals. Just go do something else to get your feet wet, get in the door and present yourself.