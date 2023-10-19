How Microsoft’s new AI will save you time and energy

Microsoft’s new AI will make virtual meetings much easier for you.

The ChatGPT-style AI assistant, the Microsoft 365 Copilot, will be able to attend and summarize Teams meetings for the user, which will eliminate the “drudgery” and optimize workflow.

There have been some concerns that over-reliance on AI for work would be harmful for businesses and individuals in the long run.

“It is a tool, and people have responsibility to use it responsibly. I might not be telling you, when I sent you that response, that I used an AI assistant to help me generate it. But the human is always in the mix and always in control,” Collett Stallbaumer, head of Microsoft 365 told the BBC.

As well as attending and summarizing Teams meetings, Copilot will also be able to generate PowerPoint presentations from a Word document basis in seconds, as well as comb through relevant emails, whilst suggesting appropriate responses.

Following successful trials of the technology, Microsoft 365 Copilot will be available for all users on November 1 for a subscription fee of $30 a month.

While AI has the potential to be a reliable and important step forward in the tech space, there have been quite a few who are skeptical about its significance, as well as the possibly devastating consequences.

Associate professor at Oxford University’s Institute for Ethics and AI Carissa Veliz is one such voice of skepticism. “What happens if the tech fails, or it might be hacked? There might be a glitch, or they might institute new policies that you might not agree with. And then, if you’re so hooked on the system that you feel that you can’t do without it anymore, what happens then?” he opined.