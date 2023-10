Will Packer and OWN have launched the first spin-off of the wildly popular “Ready to Love” series. In “Ready to Love: Make a Move” four women live together under one roof in New Orleans as they work with a matchmaker to find the man of their dreams. But will the women be able to live together long enough to meet their Prince Charming?

Tune in at 8 p.m. EST for “Ready to Love: Make a Move.”