Is Skechers the next big sneaker brand?

Skechers is trying to make a comeback.

The shoe brand announced on Oct. 18 that they’re creating a basketball division and that reigning MVP and Philadelphia 76ers’ center Joel Embiid will be the star pitchman.

With Nike and Jordan spearheading the way for athlete footwear, with names such as LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Serena Williams, Carmelo Anthony, and Chris Paul representing those brands, Skechers is trying to add their name to the conversation. The big question is, will they be able to reach that level?

Joel Embiid is nearing an endorsement deal with Skechers as they launch a basketball division, per @ShamsCharania and @MikeVorkunov pic.twitter.com/hbT3yJtT9r — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 18, 2023

Skechers has been the shoe brand that has yet to progress throughout the years, as the style could be more appealing than the other brands. In 2023, the most popular commercials from the shoe brand feature Snoop Dogg and Ice, but no one is currently an influential or marketable figure in today’s society of social media.

By adding a sneaker division, Skechers could restore relevance within the brand, similar to what New Balance has done over the past few years. New Balance has signed athletes such as USA Open women’s champion Coco Gauff, NBA champions Kawhi Leonard and Jamal Murray, and NBA All-Stars Zach LaVine and Dejounte Murray to their brand, and now have more people not only buying their athletic footwear but also casual footwear as well.

FIRST LOOK: The Skechers SKX Resagrip, the brand’s new hoop shoe expected to be worn this NBA season. 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/gtEdjEdlW9 — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) October 19, 2023

Embiid is already a big name to add to Skechers, and it’s been reported that NBA All-Star Julius Randle and Terance Mann will also be signing with the brand. They’re not big names, but it’s a start for a brand looking to get their foot off the ground.