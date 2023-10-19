proclivity

Is Skechers the next big sneaker brand?

The shoe brand is looking to revamp
Joel Embiid at a post game press conference
Joel Embiid speaking at a press conference after a Philadelphia 76ers game (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out.)

Skechers is trying to make a comeback.

The shoe brand announced on Oct. 18 that they’re creating a basketball division and that reigning MVP and Philadelphia 76ers’ center Joel Embiid will be the star pitchman.


With Nike and Jordan spearheading the way for athlete footwear, with names such as LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Serena Williams, Carmelo Anthony, and Chris Paul representing those brands, Skechers is trying to add their name to the conversation. The big question is, will they be able to reach that level?

Skechers has been the shoe brand that has yet to progress throughout the years, as the style could be more appealing than the other brands. In 2023, the most popular commercials from the shoe brand feature Snoop Dogg and Ice, but no one is currently an influential or marketable figure in today’s society of social media.


By adding a sneaker division, Skechers could restore relevance within the brand, similar to what New Balance has done over the past few years. New Balance has signed athletes such as USA Open women’s champion Coco Gauff, NBA champions Kawhi Leonard and Jamal Murray, and NBA All-Stars Zach LaVine and Dejounte Murray to their brand, and now have more people not only buying their athletic footwear but also casual footwear as well.

Embiid is already a big name to add to Skechers, and it’s been reported that NBA All-Star Julius Randle and Terance Mann will also be signing with the brand. They’re not big names, but it’s a start for a brand looking to get their foot off the ground.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:
Also read
Watch this video
What's new
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
ENTERTAINMENT
CULTURE
NEWS
BUSINESS
HEALTH
VIDEOS
SPECIALS