Britney Spears’ drug of choice during her partying days was Adderall

Britney Spears’ drug of choice during her party days was Adderall.

The “Toxic” singer, 41, says she used the amphetamine — used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder — in the mid-2000s so she could feel “less depressed” for a few hours at a time.

She says in her upcoming memoir The Woman in Me about her partying: “It was never as wild as the press made it out to be.”

Spears added even though she had no interest in hard drugs and “never had a drinking problem” Adderall became a regular crutch.

“[It] made me high, yes, but what I found far more appealing was that it gave me a few hours of feeling less depressed,” she said.

Britney last year claimed her mom Lynne Spears, 68, once slapped her “so hard” for staying out too late with her party pals Paris Hilton, 42, and Lindsay Lohan, 37.

“The first time I ever got slapped was the one night Paris and Lindsay dropped me off at my beach house with my babies. My mother was watching [my sons] Jayden and Preston… yes I partied till like 4am and my mother was P*****!!!! I walked in, she looked at me and hit me so hard that I will never forget it!!!” Britney wrote in an Instagram post that was quickly deleted.

Lynne Spears did not respond to the claim but did publicly apologize days before the post for causing “pain” during Britney’s controversial 13-year conservatorship, which was only officially ended last year.