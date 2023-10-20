Drake plans Dave’s Hot Chicken giveaway for his birthday

Riding high on the success of his 13th No. 1 album, For All the Dogs, Drizzy Drake seems to be in the spirit of giving again.

This time the “First Person Shooter” rapper is partnering with Dave’s Hot Chicken for a one-day giveaway for his upcoming 37th birthday on Oct. 24. Locations across the globe will offer up a free crispy chicken slider or chicken tender to anyone who downloads the growing fast-food chain’s app on their cellphones.

“The October 24 celebration is going on locally, and at every Dave’s Hot Chicken from Coast-to-Coast (and abroad) from 11am -9pm local time,” says the company’s official notice. “To get in on the action, guests simply need to hit Dave’s Hot Chicken and scan their Dave’s Hot Chicken app at the register. No coupon or code needed. In return, they’ll get a spiced-to-order slider or tender of their heat level preference. This celebration is only available when visiting the restaurant, and not online or through third-party delivery services.”

Back in 2021, Dave’s Hot Chicken co-founder Arman Oganesvan told Eater Los Angeles that Drake had become an investor in the company.

“He has a large stake,” Oganesyan devulged without getting into specifics. “As far as investors go, he has a very good stake.”

The Toronto rapper has been very generous to fans over the last few months, most notably promising $50K to a couple of lucky fans who depleted their savings to attend his sold-out concerts as well as offering to take care of medical bills for a fan battling multiple sclerosis.