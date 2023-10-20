The first Black Miss Israel says her life matters too.

Yityish “Titi” Aynaw, the first Ethiopian to win the Miss Israel title in 2013, has criticized Black Lives Matter for their lack of support for the Jewish people, who she says are being terrorized. Aynaw expressed shock by what she calls the double standard displayed by the group when it comes to Israelis.

In an Instagram post, she reminded activists of their own cries of “I can’t breathe” and urged them to recognize that it is the Israeli people who are currently enduring the same.

Aynaw highlighted the 200 hostages being held in Gaza, including innocent babies, children, women and the elderly who have allegedly been subjected to horror at the hands of Hamas.

Aynaw emphasized the importance of educating oneself about the reality of the situation in Israel. She urged people to understand the diverse nature of the country, including the significant Ethiopian community that resides there.

“They don’t have any idea that there are Black Jewish people here — a huge community of Ethiopians living here equally,” Aynaw said in an Instagram video. “A lot of officers and soldiers are Black and fighting for their country, Israel.”

The former beauty queen warned people to do their homework and educate themselves about the true nature of Hamas. She hopes that by raising awareness and promoting understanding, the world can come together to fight against terror and create a better future for all.