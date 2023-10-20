Jada Pinkett Smith says she was ‘rageful’ when she was handed Tupac’s ashes

Jada Pinkett Smith says she was left “rageful” when she was handed Tupac Shakur’s ashes.

The 52-year-old actress admitted receiving the urn containing the remains of her “soulmate” — who was killed in 1996 aged 25 after being ambushed in a car in a drive-by-shooting in Las Vegas while Death Row Records founder Suge Knight, 58, was with him in the driver’s seat of the vehicle — was one of the most challenging moments in her life to write about in her new memoir Worthy.

Pinkett Smith said in an interview with “Extra” to promote in the book about attending a private memorial in actress Jasmine Guy’s backyard when Suge “delivered Pac’s ashes into my very hands.”

“Having to receive Pac’s ashes in that way was a really devastating moment and I’ll put it like that, to just get him in that little cardboard box, and yes, I was very rageful about the whole thing, about everything,” she said.

Girl’s Trip star Pinkett Smith also went into the nature of her relationship with Shakur. “On the internet, there’s been a whole lot of things about me calling Tupac my soulmate, and I think people regard soulmate just in a romantic way,” she said. “Soulmates aren’t just romantic.”

She made the claim despite writing in her book that Shakur had proposed to her from jail on Rikers Island in New York City.

“Pac and I were not romantic, but he is a soulmate. I know I will see him again,” she added to “Extra.”