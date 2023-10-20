proclivity

New music Friday: City Girls, Wale, Sampha, Alex Isley, Terrace Martin

A look at this week’s top releases
New music Friday: City Girls, Wale, Sampha, Alex Isley, Terrace Martin
City Girls at the 2018 BET Awards (Photo credit: A.R. Shaw for rolling out)

Music releases have slowed down a bit as holiday record announcements have increased. The legendary Brandy announced the release of Christmas With Brandy, set to be released Nov. 10 ahead of the Nov. 16 Netflix film Best Christmas Ever, which she stars in. Here are a few of the top music releases for the week.

City Girls released Raw, which features Lil Durk, Muni Long, Juicy J and Kim Petras.


Sampha released LAHAI, which features the single “Stereo Colour Cloud (Shaman’s Dream).

Nicki Minaj released “FOR ALL THE BARBZ,” which features Drake and Chief Keef.


YouTube video

Wale released “Max Julien,” a day after it was reported he had signed with Def Jam Records.

YouTube video

Yeat released “Wtf thëy on.”

YouTube video

Bfb Da Packman and DDG released “DELULU.”

YouTube video

Terrace Martin and Alex Isley released I Left My Heart In Ladera, which features Robert Glasper and Paul Cornish.

Valee and producer MVW released VALEEDATION, which features Zelooperz, Tony Shhnow, Pink Siifu and Bbyafricka.

Joony released Memento, which features Tony Shhnow, TTM Dawg, Lancey Foux and Lil Candy Paint.

Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz released “Presha.”

YouTube video

Bktherula released “TATTI.”

YouTube video

Rick Ross and Meek Mill released “Lyrical Eazy.”

YouTube video

Anycia released “REFUND.”

YouTube video

Gucci Mane released Breath of Fresh Air, which features Lil Baby, Young Dolph, Key Glock, Kodak Black, DaBaby, 21 Savage, Roddy Ricch, Nardo Wick, J. Cole and Mike WiLL Made-It.

Danny Brown released “Tantor.”

YouTube video

Zaytoven and 1K Phew released “On Fire.”

YouTube video

Chris Brown released “Sensational,” which features Davido and Lojay.

YouTube video

The Kid LAROI, Jung Kook and Central Cee released “TOO MUCH.”

YouTube video

Young Scooter STREETS KRAZY, which features Future, Young Thug and Young Nudy.

Cochise released “CHAMPIONS LEAGUE.”

YouTube video

SAGELINA released “Beautiful Stranger.”

YouTube video

N’Shai Iman released “Can’t Take It.”

YouTube video

Bodine released “Lo Nuestro.”

YouTube video

Cam the Artisan released Art Samples Vol. 2.

Jekalyn Carr released Jekalyn, which features Tauren Wells, Kierra Sheard, Papa San, Tim Bowman Jr., Kirk Franklin, Pastto Mike Jr., Mike Teezy, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Blanca and Elevation Rhythm.

Bigg Robb released Vintage.

Brandy Haze released “Say Something.”

YouTube video

Khemistt Mayfield “Spend My Money,” which features Sibby Liv.

YouTube video

Jesse Boykins III released New Growth.

Oxymorrons, a rock group composed of people of color, released the Melanin Punk album.

Connie Diiamond released “Ghetto & Ratchet,” which features Jenn Carter on the remix.

YouTube video

Kali Uchis released “Te Mata.”

YouTube video

Robb Bank$ and Tony Shhnow released “Overstand,” which features D.R.A.M.

YouTube video
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:
Also read
Watch this video
What's new
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
ENTERTAINMENT
CULTURE
NEWS
BUSINESS
HEALTH
VIDEOS
SPECIALS