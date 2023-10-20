New music Friday: City Girls, Wale, Sampha, Alex Isley, Terrace Martin

Music releases have slowed down a bit as holiday record announcements have increased. The legendary Brandy announced the release of Christmas With Brandy, set to be released Nov. 10 ahead of the Nov. 16 Netflix film Best Christmas Ever, which she stars in. Here are a few of the top music releases for the week.

City Girls released Raw, which features Lil Durk, Muni Long, Juicy J and Kim Petras.

Sampha released LAHAI, which features the single “Stereo Colour Cloud (Shaman’s Dream).

Nicki Minaj released “FOR ALL THE BARBZ,” which features Drake and Chief Keef.

Wale released “Max Julien,” a day after it was reported he had signed with Def Jam Records.

Yeat released “Wtf thëy on.”

Bfb Da Packman and DDG released “DELULU.”

Terrace Martin and Alex Isley released I Left My Heart In Ladera, which features Robert Glasper and Paul Cornish.

Valee and producer MVW released VALEEDATION, which features Zelooperz, Tony Shhnow, Pink Siifu and Bbyafricka.

Joony released Memento, which features Tony Shhnow, TTM Dawg, Lancey Foux and Lil Candy Paint.

Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz released “Presha.”

Bktherula released “TATTI.”

Rick Ross and Meek Mill released “Lyrical Eazy.”

Anycia released “REFUND.”

Gucci Mane released Breath of Fresh Air, which features Lil Baby, Young Dolph, Key Glock, Kodak Black, DaBaby, 21 Savage, Roddy Ricch, Nardo Wick, J. Cole and Mike WiLL Made-It.

Danny Brown released “Tantor.”

Zaytoven and 1K Phew released “On Fire.”

Chris Brown released “Sensational,” which features Davido and Lojay.

The Kid LAROI, Jung Kook and Central Cee released “TOO MUCH.”

Young Scooter STREETS KRAZY, which features Future, Young Thug and Young Nudy.

Cochise released “CHAMPIONS LEAGUE.”

SAGELINA released “Beautiful Stranger.”

N’Shai Iman released “Can’t Take It.”

Bodine released “Lo Nuestro.”

Cam the Artisan released Art Samples Vol. 2.

Jekalyn Carr released Jekalyn, which features Tauren Wells, Kierra Sheard, Papa San, Tim Bowman Jr., Kirk Franklin, Pastto Mike Jr., Mike Teezy, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Blanca and Elevation Rhythm.

Bigg Robb released Vintage.

Brandy Haze released “Say Something.”

Khemistt Mayfield “Spend My Money,” which features Sibby Liv.

Jesse Boykins III released New Growth.

Oxymorrons, a rock group composed of people of color, released the Melanin Punk album.

Connie Diiamond released “Ghetto & Ratchet,” which features Jenn Carter on the remix.

Kali Uchis released “Te Mata.”

Robb Bank$ and Tony Shhnow released “Overstand,” which features D.R.A.M.