Kim and Kanye’s daughter North West is suffering from dyslexia

Kim Kardashian and Ye West’s oldest daughter North West is suffering from dyslexia.

The reality TV star, 42, and the rapper, also had Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, before they split, and North revealed her learning syndrome in a live TikTok video alongside her mom.

The 10-year-old told fans: “Guys, I have dyslexia. Do you even know what that is?”

Kardashian then interrupted before North could say anything more, saying: “Northy, you are sure spilling the tea on here.”

Neither Kardashian or North gave more details about the child’s dyslexia, but Kim said she “purposely” doesn’t talk about her daughter’s personal life.

The reality star’s daughter’s admission came as Kardashian admitted she was “scared out of her mind” to tell YeWest she had hired a male nanny to raise their four children. But Kardashian said on the Oct. 19 episode of “The Kardashians” she was amazed at how receptive Kanye was to the nanny’s presence and even spoke with him about techniques he wanted in place for making his kids made more independent.

She also said about how relieved she was at Kanye’s reaction to a male nanny: “I was like, ‘Oh my god. OK. That’s great.’ ”

Kardashian added she decided to hire a male nanny due to her home being “female-dominated.”

“I really wanted a male around that was going to be picking [them] up and taking them to sports,” she said.