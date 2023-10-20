Weekend must-watch list: T.I., Bokeem Woodbine, and ‘Back to the Future’

October is in full swing. Some solid movies and shows have been released that should keep viewers entertained this weekend as they prepare for Halloween. From comedy to horror and then nostalgic films, this weekend’s lineup has lots to offer. Here are a few options to look out for:

Da ‘Partments

T.I. directed a movie that presents a heart-filled comedy that shows the everyday struggles of the underprivileged at “Atlanta’s most complex apartment complex.”

Old Dads

A middle-aged father and his two best friends sell their company to a millennial, and they find themselves out of step and behind the times as they struggle to navigate a world of culture, career, and fatherhood. Bookem Woodbine stars in the flick.

Back To The Future

In celebration of Back to the Future Day, the 1985 film is partnering with Fathom Events for a special screening of the remastered version of the movie.

“American Horror Story: Delicate”

In “American Horror Story: Delicate,” after multiple failed rounds of IVF, actress Anna Victoria Alcott wants nothing more than to start a family. As her recent film draws attention, she fears something may be targeting her and her pursuit of motherhood.